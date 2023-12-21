The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • N.C. A&T has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at ninth.
  • The Aggies' 67.9 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 the Chanticleers allow.
  • N.C. A&T is 1-1 when it scores more than 78.9 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.
  • N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central L 67-62 Corbett Sports Center
12/16/2023 Texas Southern W 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
1/4/2024 Campbell - Corbett Sports Center

