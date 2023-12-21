The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

N.C. A&T has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at ninth.

The Aggies' 67.9 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 the Chanticleers allow.

N.C. A&T is 1-1 when it scores more than 78.9 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.

N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule