Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jordan Staal going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Staal has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
