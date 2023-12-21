North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Johnston High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
