For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Chatfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

Chatfield's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.0 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

