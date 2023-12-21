North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Norman High School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
