The High Point Panthers (4-7) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels' 67.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.0 points, Campbell is 3-0.
  • High Point's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Panthers average 9.5 more points per game (60.5) than the Camels allow (51.0).
  • High Point is 4-4 when scoring more than 51.0 points.
  • Campbell has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
  • The Panthers are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Camels allow to opponents (33.2%).
  • The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have given up.

High Point Leaders

  • Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
  • Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
  • Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Colorado State L 93-61 Moby Arena
12/8/2023 @ Davidson L 77-40 John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 Norfolk State L 85-71 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Campbell - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/30/2023 Elon - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/3/2024 Radford - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

