The High Point Panthers (4-7) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 67.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.0 points, Campbell is 3-0.

High Point's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The Panthers average 9.5 more points per game (60.5) than the Camels allow (51.0).

High Point is 4-4 when scoring more than 51.0 points.

Campbell has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

The Panthers are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Camels allow to opponents (33.2%).

The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have given up.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%

High Point Schedule