Thursday's contest between the Campbell Camels (7-3) and High Point Panthers (4-7) going head-to-head at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Camels, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Panthers head into this contest on the heels of an 85-71 loss to Norfolk State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 64, High Point 60

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers captured their signature win of the season on November 17, when they defeated the Wofford Terriers, who rank No. 234 in our computer rankings, 80-64.

The Panthers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 234) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 306) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers average 60.5 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (317th in college basketball). They have a -137 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.