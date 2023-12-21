North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Henderson County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Henderson High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
