North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Davidson High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
