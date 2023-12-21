The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -10.5 139.5

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

Gardner-Webb's average game total this season has been 142.2, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Gardner-Webb is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Gardner-Webb has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 4 57.1% 76.7 148.7 64.5 134.7 139.8 Gardner-Webb 5 50% 72 148.7 70.2 134.7 141.9

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 72 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.5 the Zips allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-2 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Gardner-Webb 6-4-0 2-0 6-4-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Gardner-Webb 15-1 Home Record 8-5 5-6 Away Record 6-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

