The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Gardner-Webb matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Akron has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Zips' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.