The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will visit the Akron Zips (7-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.

This season, Gardner-Webb has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.

The Zips are the rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 89th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.5 the Zips give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-5.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Gardner-Webb is scoring 14.4 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (69).

At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs give up 65.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.8.

Beyond the arc, Gardner-Webb sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage away (26.7%) than at home (33.1%) too.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule