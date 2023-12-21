Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 21
Thursday's game between the Akron Zips (7-3) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 76-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Akron, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena
Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 76, Gardner-Webb 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Akron
- Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-13.0)
- Computer Predicted Total: 139.9
Akron has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Gardner-Webb's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. The Zips are 4-3-0 and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 72.0 points per game (254th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- Gardner-Webb wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 40.8 rebounds per game, 42nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6.
- Gardner-Webb hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.
- Gardner-Webb and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Runnin' Bulldogs commit 10.9 per game (104th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).
