The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 58.7 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.

East Carolina's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Pirates average are 7.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).

East Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Pirates shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG% Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG% Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Schedule