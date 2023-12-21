The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers' 58.7 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • East Carolina's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Pirates average are 7.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).
  • East Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.
  • Charleston Southern has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Pirates shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

East Carolina Leaders

  • Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
  • Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG%
  • Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%
  • Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Coppin State W 59-51 Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-57 Minges Coliseum
12/18/2023 George Mason W 65-44 Minges Coliseum
12/21/2023 Charleston Southern - Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 South Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 UTSA - Minges Coliseum

