Thursday's game features the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) squaring off at Minges Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-51 victory for heavily favored East Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Pirates won on Monday 65-44 against George Mason.

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 76, Charleston Southern 51

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' best win this season came in a 65-44 victory against the George Mason Patriots on December 18.

The Pirates have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

East Carolina has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

65-44 at home over George Mason (No. 106) on December 18

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 198) on December 4

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 293) on December 2

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 301) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 304) on November 9

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG% Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG% Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 53.4 per contest (25th in college basketball).

