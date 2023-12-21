The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -15.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Davidson and its opponents have gone over 138.5 points.

Davidson's matchups this year have an average point total of 139.7, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Davidson has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season favored by -1200 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Davidson.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 4 50% 73.9 145.2 65.8 136.6 135.3 South Carolina Upstate 5 55.6% 71.3 145.2 70.8 136.6 143.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 73.9 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 70.8 the Spartans give up.

Davidson is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson South Carolina Upstate 7-8 Home Record 11-2 6-6 Away Record 4-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.