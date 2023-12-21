Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will meet the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nick Alves: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|267th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|228th
|82nd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|141st
|249th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|29.6
|317th
|251st
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|270th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|230th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|53rd
|10.0
|Turnovers
|11.2
|123rd
