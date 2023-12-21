The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.6 the 49ers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, Davidson is 10-1.
  • Charlotte has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The 49ers score 63 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 52.2 the Wildcats give up.
  • Charlotte is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.2 points.
  • Davidson is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 63 points.
  • The 49ers shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats make 46% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

  • Millie Prior: 12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%
  • Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Issy Morgan: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Dayton W 81-53 John M. Belk Arena
12/8/2023 High Point W 77-40 John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 UNC Wilmington W 75-56 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/2/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
1/7/2024 VCU - John M. Belk Arena

