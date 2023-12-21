Davidson vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Dale F. Halton Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (10-1) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) at 2:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a win for Davidson by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Wildcats enter this game after a 75-56 victory over UNC Wilmington on Monday.
Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Davidson vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 64, Charlotte 59
Other A-10 Predictions
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win of the season came in a 69-62 victory on November 16 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- Davidson has nine wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.
Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 28) on November 16
- 57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 177) on November 11
- 64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 205) on November 29
- 81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 207) on December 5
- 81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 234) on November 21
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Issy Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and allowing 52.2 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +231 scoring differential.
