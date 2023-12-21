North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croatan High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
