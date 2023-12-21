The High Point Panthers (4-7) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Camels average 5.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (73).

When it scores more than 73 points, Campbell is 3-0.

High Point is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The 60.5 points per game the Panthers record are 9.5 more points than the Camels give up (51).

High Point is 4-4 when scoring more than 51 points.

Campbell has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

The Panthers are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (33.2%).

The Camels shoot 44.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers concede.

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG% Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69)

10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69) Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Schedule