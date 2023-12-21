Campbell vs. High Point December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Camels (6-2) play the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Audrey Fuller: 6.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
