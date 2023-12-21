Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dreher High School at Hickory Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21
  • Location: Harrisburg, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Carolina International School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Julius Chambers High School at Central Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

