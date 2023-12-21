Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
In a Week 16 NFL slate that has a lot of thrilling contests, the Baltimore Ravens versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to watch.
NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.
Saints at Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Matthew Stafford Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)
- Derek Carr Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. New Orleans player props with BetMGM.
Bengals at Steelers
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Joe Mixon Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati player props with BetMGM.
Bills at Chargers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Los Angeles vs. Buffalo player props with BetMGM.
Packers at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Bryce Young Props: 169.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Jordan Love Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bet on Carolina vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.
Colts at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Gardner Minshew Props: 218.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Atlanta vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.
Lions at Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)
Bet on Minnesota vs. Detroit player props with BetMGM.
Commanders at Jets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on New York vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.
Browns at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Houston vs. Cleveland player props with BetMGM.
Seahawks at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Tennessee vs. Seattle player props with BetMGM.
Jaguars at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Jacksonville player props with BetMGM.
Cardinals at Bears
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Chicago vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.
Cowboys at Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Tua Tagovailoa Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Dak Prescott Props: 275.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bet on Miami vs. Dallas player props with BetMGM.
Patriots at Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 24
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Russell Wilson Props: 202.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 21.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bet on Denver vs. New England player props with BetMGM.
Raiders at Chiefs
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 25
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bet on Kansas City vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.
Giants at Eagles
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 25
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 235.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 36.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on Philadelphia vs. New York player props with BetMGM.
Ravens at 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 25
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Christian McCaffrey Props: 80.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 32.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 59.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bet on San Francisco vs. Baltimore player props with BetMGM.
