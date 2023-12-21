Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 11.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 7.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 13.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Marsh: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|86th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|86.8
|15th
|15th
|61.3
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|232nd
|7th
|41.4
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|54th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|35th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.0
|61st
|55th
|15.9
|Assists
|18.1
|12th
|68th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.