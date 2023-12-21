The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.8 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers allow.

Mercer is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

The 69.5 points per game the Mountaineers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Bears allow (67.9).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-3.

When Mercer allows fewer than 69.5 points, it is 4-4.

This season the Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears give up.

The Bears' 37 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Mountaineers have given up.

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 6.8 PTS, 27 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Appalachian State Schedule