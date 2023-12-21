The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina

Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 227th.

The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.0).

When Appalachian State scores more than 75.0 points, it is 6-1.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.7).

At home, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

