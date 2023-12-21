The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 227th.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.0).
  • When Appalachian State scores more than 75.0 points, it is 6-1.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.7).
  • At home, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Central Penn W 111-35 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Queens W 93-81 Curry Arena
12/16/2023 Gardner-Webb W 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 UNC Asheville - Tarlton Complex
12/30/2023 UL Monroe - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

