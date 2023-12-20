North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yadkin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Yadkin County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilkes Central High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.