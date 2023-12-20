The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will be attempting to halt an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67 the Royals allow to opponents.
  • Western Carolina has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
  • Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
  • Queens (NC) is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
  • Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Royals shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.
  • The Catamounts' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.2 higher than the Royals have given up.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107)
  • Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
  • Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville L 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/15/2023 @ North Carolina L 96-36 Carmichael Arena
12/18/2023 Murray State L 89-79 Ramsey Center
12/20/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Wesleyan - Ramsey Center
1/7/2024 Montreat - Ramsey Center

