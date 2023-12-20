The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will be attempting to halt an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67 the Royals allow to opponents.

Western Carolina has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.

The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

The Royals shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.

The Catamounts' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.2 higher than the Royals have given up.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107)

11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107) Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule