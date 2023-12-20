North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Sampson County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian School at Harrells Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
