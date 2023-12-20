North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Rutherford County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chesnee High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.