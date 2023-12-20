Wednesday's contest between the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Queens (NC) squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Royals fell in their last matchup 62-46 against Radford on Sunday.

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 68, Western Carolina 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Royals took down the Winthrop Eagles on the road on December 3 by a score of 64-61.

Queens (NC) has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 294) on December 3

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 305) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (33-for-103)

18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32 3PT% (33-for-103) Jordyn Weaver: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Alexandria Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40 FG%

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.5 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (239th in college basketball).

The Royals are scoring 80.2 points per game this season at home, which is 26.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (53.3).

Queens (NC) surrenders 53.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.2 in away games.

