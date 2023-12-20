The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts average 9.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Royals give up to opponents (67.0).

Western Carolina is 1-1 when it scores more than 67.0 points.

Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.9 points.

The Royals average just 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts allow (68.7).

When Queens (NC) puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 3-0.

Western Carolina has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.

This season the Royals are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts concede.

The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103)

18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103) Jordyn Weaver: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Alexandria Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Queens (NC) Schedule