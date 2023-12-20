The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 155.5.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -3.5 155.5

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points seven times.

The average point total in North Carolina's outings this year is 159.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tar Heels are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Tar Heels have been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for North Carolina.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 77.8% 84.9 169.3 75 136.3 152.4 Oklahoma 2 22.2% 84.4 169.3 61.3 136.3 144.8

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels average 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners give up (61.3).

When North Carolina totals more than 61.3 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-5-0 3-3 6-3-0 Oklahoma 7-2-0 0-0 5-4-0

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Oklahoma 12-3 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 2-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

