The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 154.5.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs Oklahoma Betting Records & Stats

The Tar Heels have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tar Heels have a 61.5% chance to win.

So far this season, Oklahoma has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

The Sooners have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 77.8% 84.9 169.3 75 136.3 152.4 Oklahoma 2 22.2% 84.4 169.3 61.3 136.3 144.8

Additional North Carolina vs Oklahoma Insights & Trends

The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels average are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).

North Carolina has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.

The Sooners score 9.4 more points per game (84.4) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (75).

Oklahoma is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 75 points.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-5-0 4-3 6-3-0 Oklahoma 7-2-0 0-0 5-4-0

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Oklahoma 12-3 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 2-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

