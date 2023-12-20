The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 121st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.

The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners give up.

North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).

In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).

When playing at home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

