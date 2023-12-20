The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 121st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.
  • The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners give up.
  • North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).
  • In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).
  • When playing at home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

