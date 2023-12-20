How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 121st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.
- The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners give up.
- North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).
- In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).
- When playing at home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to in away games (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
