How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
- The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
- The Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
