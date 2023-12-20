The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
  • The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

