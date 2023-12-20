The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
  • In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
  • The Tar Heels are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 63rd.
  • The Tar Heels put up 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last year at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

