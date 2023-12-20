The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 63rd.

The Tar Heels put up 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.

When North Carolina puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last year at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).

North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule