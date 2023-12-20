How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have made.
- North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
- The Tar Heels average 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners allow (61.3).
- North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better at home last year, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
