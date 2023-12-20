How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will welcome in the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.
- The Tar Heels score 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners give up (61.3).
- North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
