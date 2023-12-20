The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will welcome in the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.

The Tar Heels score 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners give up (61.3).

North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule