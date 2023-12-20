The Longwood Lancers (12-1) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) after winning four road games in a row. The Lancers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -5.5 137.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in five of 10 outings.

The average over/under for North Carolina Central's matchups this season is 144.1, 6.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, North Carolina Central has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina Central has been victorious in two of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

North Carolina Central has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 7 70% 79.8 155 60.2 129.1 141.3 North Carolina Central 5 50% 75.2 155 68.9 129.1 137.6

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 60.2 the Lancers allow.

When it scores more than 60.2 points, North Carolina Central is 5-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 7-3-0 5-3 6-4-0 North Carolina Central 6-4-0 3-2 5-5-0

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits

Longwood North Carolina Central 8-0 Home Record 3-1 4-1 Away Record 3-5 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 6-2-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 101.0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

