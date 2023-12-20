The Longwood Lancers (12-1) travel to face the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) after winning four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Longwood (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Longwood (-5.5) 137.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Betting Trends

North Carolina Central has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.

Longwood has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lancers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.