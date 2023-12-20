The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning run when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
  • The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 15 more points than the 60.2 the Lancers allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.2 points, North Carolina Central is 6-4.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 North Carolina Central is averaging 37 more points per game at home (101) than away (64).
  • At home, the Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. Away, they allow 73.8.
  • At home, North Carolina Central knocks down 9.3 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages away (5.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than away (25.4%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Radford L 82-74 Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 67-62 Corbett Sports Center
12/15/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 102-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/20/2023 Longwood - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/3/2024 Truett McConnell - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/6/2024 Howard - McDougald-McLendon Arena

