The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning run when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

North Carolina Central has put together a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.

The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 15 more points than the 60.2 the Lancers allow.

When it scores more than 60.2 points, North Carolina Central is 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 North Carolina Central is averaging 37 more points per game at home (101) than away (64).

At home, the Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. Away, they allow 73.8.

At home, North Carolina Central knocks down 9.3 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages away (5.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than away (25.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule