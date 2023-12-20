NC State vs. Saint Louis December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games
NC State Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
NC State vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|78th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|74.6
|178th
|159th
|70
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|284th
|96th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.1
|306th
|107th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|333rd
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|193rd
|160th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.4
|291st
|40th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|87th
