The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Billikens allow to opponents.

In games NC State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 149th.

The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens allow (74.9).

When NC State totals more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.1.

Looking at three-point shooting, NC State fared better at home last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

