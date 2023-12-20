Wednesday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) and the Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) facing off at PNC Arena (on December 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 win for NC State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

NC State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Saint Louis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-9.4)

NC State (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

NC State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Saint Louis' is 6-3-0. A total of five out of the Wolfpack's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Billikens' games have gone over.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 79.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (177th in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

NC State ranks 146th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.1 its opponents average.

NC State makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack average 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and allow 88.2 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

NC State has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball play), three fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (127th in college basketball).

