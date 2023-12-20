Gordon Hayward Injury Status - Hornets vs. Pacers Injury Report December 20
The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) have seven players on the injury report, including Gordon Hayward, in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Hornets' last contest was a 114-99 loss to the Raptors on Monday. Terry Rozier scored 22 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Nathan Mensah
|C
|Questionable
|Personal
|2.0
|7.5
|0.5
|Miles Bridges
|SF
|Questionable
|Personal
|19.6
|7.2
|2.4
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|12.7
|9.7
|1.2
|Gordon Hayward
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|15.2
|4.9
|4.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee), Myles Turner: Questionable (Hamstring)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.