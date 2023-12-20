The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Pacers have lost four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 246.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -10.5 246.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 246.5 points.

The average over/under for Charlotte's contests this season is 231.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Charlotte's ATS record is 10-15-0 this year.

The Hornets have won in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 18 72% 127.4 238.4 127 247.7 241.7 Hornets 6 24% 111 238.4 120.7 247.7 228.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Hornets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this season.

The Hornets put up 16 fewer points per game (111) than the Pacers give up (127).

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hornets and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 10-15 1-4 14-11 Pacers 13-12 0-1 20-5

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Hornets Pacers 111 Points Scored (PG) 127.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 120.7 Points Allowed (PG) 127 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 9-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 6-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

