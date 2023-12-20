Hornets vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Pacers have lost four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 246.5.
Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-10.5
|246.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 246.5 points.
- The average over/under for Charlotte's contests this season is 231.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 10-15-0 this year.
- The Hornets have won in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Hornets Injury Report
|Pacers vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Hornets Prediction
|Pacers vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Hornets Player Props
|How to Watch Pacers vs Hornets
Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|18
|72%
|127.4
|238.4
|127
|247.7
|241.7
|Hornets
|6
|24%
|111
|238.4
|120.7
|247.7
|228.7
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Hornets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
- Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this season.
- The Hornets put up 16 fewer points per game (111) than the Pacers give up (127).
Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|10-15
|1-4
|14-11
|Pacers
|13-12
|0-1
|20-5
Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Hornets
|Pacers
|111
|127.4
|24
|1
|1-0
|13-7
|1-0
|13-7
|120.7
|127
|25
|30
|9-8
|0-0
|6-11
|0-0
