North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Harnett County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkertown High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
