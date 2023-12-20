The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 59.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 52.1 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb has put together a 1-6 record in games it scores more than 52.1 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.3 points.
  • The 59.0 points per game the Buccaneers record are 31.2 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (90.2).
  • This year the Buccaneers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
  • Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%
  • Andrea Martinez: 4.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ South Florida L 105-75 Yuengling Center
12/15/2023 Appalachian State W 82-78 Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 Florida L 115-37 Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
1/6/2024 High Point - Paul Porter Arena

